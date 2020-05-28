Kidsfest back to bring holiday cheer - Selwyn DC

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 11:41

Kidsfest is back again to bring some fun for the holidays after a tough start to the year.

Selwyn District Council will be running a busy programme for the popular annual Kidsfest event, from Saturday 4 to Sunday 19 July.

Events will be taking place at Council libraries, recreation centres, Selwyn Aquatic Centre and other locations across the district. KidsFest has been running for 25 years and it was a good feeling to be able to return again and continue to offer a high quality range of events, Council Senior Events and Recreation Advisor Dave Tippett says

"We’re delighted that we’re able to put on a host of great events with old favourites and some cool new additions to the fortnight. There will be some changes because of the impacts of the pandemic, ongoing restrictions and health and safety requirements. But it’s great to be able to offer children some fun with a return to familiar events, and to take some of the load off parents after the incredible job they have been doing this year."

This year’s festival will feature more than 30 events ranging from outdoor activities to crafts and pool fun, with giant inflatables at the Selwyn Aquatic Centre. This year will see the return of favourites such as high ropes, hip hop and Sport Suzie's Super Silly Circus Show, and exciting new options such as light pad art, lanterns and dinosaur parties.

Parents will need to keep an eye on our website for the most up to date information regarding changes and progress to KidsFest events this year, Dave says.

Children and families will also have the opportunity to get a whole new view of the district through the Eye Spy Selwyn activity hunt. The popular hunt with activities, clues, questions and quizzes will once again take children exploring around the district, but this year will come with an extra activity and prize. Children will be challenged to visit each Council facility to answer a question and collect a stamp and a treat. Each completed card of stamps returned to the customer centre at the Council‘s Rolleston offices will go into the draw to win a hot air balloon ride for four with Ballooning Canterbury.

Tickets and a full timetable of events will be available from Friday 5 June at Kidsfest.co.nz.

Selwyn families can also attend events in Christchurch and Waimakariri.