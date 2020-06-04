NZ Vegetarian Society says go veg for immunity

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 09:08

The NZ Vegetarian Society is urging Kiwis to eat a plant-based diet to boost their immune systems for the coming winter. As the weather gets colder - and with the added strain on the healthcare system due to COVID-19 - it is important for each of us to think about how we can stay healthy. Eating a plant-based diet can give you all the nutrients you need.

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin says that going veg can have numerous health benefits.

'Everyone knows that eating more fruit and vegetables is good for you, but fewer people make the connection between going vegetarian and staying healthy. If you're eating a wide variety of plant foods and limiting the processed foods you consume, you'll reap all the benefits of a plant-based diet.'

According to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), vegetarians typically have more effective white blood cells compared to non-vegetarians. They also note that maintaining a healthy weight can promote immunity - something which is much easier to do on a plant-based diet, because plant-based diets are high in fibre.

The NZ Vegetarian Society has tips for boosting your immunity. Nutrients like beta-carotene, Vitamin C and E, and zinc are crucial - and developing healthy habits can ensure you are getting enough of these.

Mr McKibbin says it is worth spending a little bit of time now thinking about what you can do on a daily basis to get all the nutrients you need.

'It can be confusing if you only focus on the nutrients. Many vegetarians and vegans find it more helpful to identify the foods that provide those nutrients. You can then prioritise them, developing healthy habits as you do so.'

The NZ Vegetarian Society gives the following advice:

1. Eat plenty of fresh, raw, well-washed fruit and vegetables. Great options to include are red capsicum, citrus fruits, and kiwifruit, all of which are high in vitamin C.

2. Use cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli, kale, and bok choy, in your cooking. These are full of vitamins and minerals, and they promote great health.

3. Add almonds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds to your lunchbox. These make great snacks, and the healthy fats they contain may boost your body’s immune response to pathogens by decreasing inflammation.

4. Omega-3 fatty acids also fight inflammation. Since chronic inflammation can suppress your immune system, these fats may naturally combat illnesses. Consider adding flaxseed and chia seeds to your cereal or smoothies.

5. Fresh garlic can help fight the common cold, and it can be easily added to lots of meals.

If you’re looking for plant-based recipes, visit http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/ Anyone who is considering giving vegetarianism a go can sign up online for the 21-Day Plant-Based Challenge at: http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/21-day-challenge/