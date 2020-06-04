New art inspired by physical distancing - The Arts Centre

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:14

A new site-specific artwork described as "Tik Tok tech meets Ministry of Silly Walks meets your very merry Uncle Gary on the dancefloor" is on now at The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora.

Residents of Åtautahi Christchurch are invited to get their groove on and participate in Social Dis-dance, a participatory work by local artists Audrey Baldwin and Samuel Lewis. The product of everyone efforts will be a stop motion animated dance artwork.

Social Dis-dance aims to provide a dose of much needed light-hearted fun and attract people back to The Arts Centre which is now beginning to recover from a major loss of income during the Covid 19 crisis.

Artist Audrey Baldwin says, "We all know that the world's a stage; we've just marked out a few spots with neon pink X's to make it official!

"It's about permission to play and it's about putting us all back into the picture. I hope that this intervention encourages people to take a moment, move their bodies and make new memories in this unique and special space. I want to encourage people to shimmy back into our city and have a good giggle while they’re at it."

Visitors to The Arts Centre will find eight colourful Dis-dance sites. At each, people can copy a dance pose, devise poses of their own, and photograph the process - at a suitable physical distance. They then email their photos to the artists who will incorporate them into the stop motion animated artwork. The finished product will be exhibited on social media.

Chief Executive Philip Aldridge says the project comes as some light relief after a tough time for many people. "The Arts Centre is a place of creativity and expression. Without tourists in the central city, as a charitable trust, we are facing some big challenges on top of the need to repair our earthquake-damaged buildings. Social Dis-dance gives people a chance to revisit their Arts Centre and be part of a joint community effort to support it through a difficult time, whilst having a ball doing so."

The Social Dis-dance participation period runs until 14 June.