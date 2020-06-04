Ultimate Hikes announces opening plans for its 2020-21 guided walks season

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 12:02

Ultimate Hikes, operators of guided walks on the Milford and Routeburn Tracks, has announced they will open for the season on the 17th December 2020 and run through until 5th April 2021.

The Ultimate Hikes guided walks season normally starts at the beginning of November but has been condensed this year, with fewer departure dates and reduced pricing.

Walks on the Milford Track will depart five days a week, while trips on the Routeburn track will reduce to four departures a week. The Classic and the Grand Traverse will operate on select dates only.

General Manager Noel Saxon says they are very much looking forward to welcoming guests and giving them an amazing experience in one of New Zealand’s iconic locations.

"This summer will be an ideal for Kiwis to tick off one of New Zealand’s Great Walks, the tracks will be much quieter and we’ll have warm lodges and three course meals waiting for them."

The company has also lowered pricing throughout summer to their low-season pricing. Saxon says it was a carefully considered decision.

"Ultimate Hikes has always guided a mixture of New Zealanders and international hikers, and while we may be missing our global visitors over the coming season, we are excited to be able to offer our fellow Kiwis a way to access their phenomenal backyard with the safety of our professional guides and comfort of our private lodges."

Saxon says they are also relieved to get assurance from DOC that the Routeburn and Milford Tracks will be repaired prior to the start of the Great Walks season.

The revised season schedule is live on the Ultimate Hikes website www.ultimatehikes.co.nz.