Adulttoymegastore hosts global Pride Party livestream

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 14:44

Adulttoymegastore is celebrating International Pride Month with a special livestreamed event in Wellington tomorrow night (Saturday 6 June). The event hosted by House of Drag Season 1 winner Hugo Grrrl and ATMS ambassador Emily Writes will be livestreamed so nobody misses out on Pride.

Due to Covid-19, Pride events around the world have been cancelled. Adulttoymegastore Head of Customer Service Sophie McGrath said the team wanted to put together a special event to celebrate the queer community.

"We were all gutted to miss most Pride events but we know how important it is for people to keep safe and follow stay-home rules. Because most of the queer community will be celebrating Pride inside this month due to the global pandemic, we wanted to do something to bridge that gap. We thought, how can we make a really fun event that includes everyone? That’s how Pride Inside was born."

Pride Inside is a special sold-out event at Meow in Wellington, New Zealand that will be live streamed on Facebook globally.

The two-hour show will feature drag performances, games, sex toy fun and a heap of prizes. Adulttoymegastore will also be running a raffle to win a year’s supply of sex toys. All proceeds will be split between Black Lives Matter and Gender Minorities Aotearoa.

Owner and operator of Adulttoymegastore Nicola Relph says it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate and support important causes.

"Adulttoymegastore is excited to host our first Pride event. This will be the first of many as we celebrate the queer community. In 2020 we are working on embedding our principals of inclusivity and supporting a diversity of voices. We also want to support the Wellington drag and rainbow community and Wellington venues like Meow and we feel proud to be able to do that. We are working with LGBTQIA plus charities to provide free products to support gender affirmation as well as hosting events. This is a great chance for us to live our values and we’re grateful to everyone who joins us on the live stream to celebrate with us."

Watch the livestream here. > https://www.facebook.com/events/251834402761289/permalink/253135542631175/