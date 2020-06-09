AC Baths Indoor pool closed for 12 weeks for repairs

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 13:50

Work is underway to repair a damaged pipe in the indoor 25-metre pool at the AC Baths.

Emergency repairs on the pipe have included concrete cutting and core drilling in the area surrounding the pool, making it impossible for swimmers to continue training for health and safety reasons. The entire indoor pool area will be closed for the duration of the works.

Business and operations manager Scott Attenborough said both staff and swimmers are making the best of an unfortunate situation and utilising the outdoor pool more during the 12-week closure period.

"All bookings from 25-metre indoor pool have been transferred to the outdoor pool while the repairs are being carried out, "he said.

"The team here are doing a great job accommodating all swimmers during the repair period and we’re trying our best to have lanes open for casual swimmers too."

The outdoor pool will experience high usage and demand over peak times and casual users are advised to check the website to determine lane availability.