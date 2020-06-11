J.K Rowling releases statement refuting "transphobic" accusations

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 11:17

Having faced days of abuse online, today J.K. Rowling has released a statement outlining her thoughts and concerns about transgender activism and the climate of fear that surrounds it.

Like many women who have faced the online mob for stating gender critical views, J.K. Rowling has experienced a torrent of misogynistic abuse - except on a much larger scale.

"I spoke up about the importance of sex and have been paying the price ever since. I was transphobic, I was a c-nt, a b-tch, a TERF, I deserved cancelling, punching and death. You are Voldemort said one person, clearly feeling this was the only language I’d understand," writes Rowling.

Additionally, Rowling has faced celebrities like Daniel Radcliffe - who owes his career to her Harry Potter movies - condemning her, misrepresenting her positions, and even apologising on her behalf.

All of this because she compassionately and respectfully expressed her concerns about the erosion of women’s rights, the irreversible medical transitioning of children, and the assault on free speech.

New Zealand-based women’s rights group Speak Up For Women know all too well what it is like to be demonised and dismissed as "transphobic" in this manner. Since the group formed any of the women who spoke up publicly have faced similar violent threats and attacks on their employment.

Speak Up For Women spokeswoman, Ani O’Brien, says: "We empathise with J.K. Rowling. She, like Speak Up For Women, harbours no hate towards transgender people and simply seeks to discuss the implications of changes to law and society - currently taking place with little public scrutiny - that impact women’s rights".

"We encourage everyone to read J.K. Rowling’s statement and her five key concerns. We share these concerns, just as we share the compassion that she expresses for transgender people and the struggles that they face." Rowling finishes her essay with the simple request that women receive the same compassion in return:

"All I’m asking - all I want - is for similar empathy, similar understanding, to be extended to the many millions of women whose sole crime is wanting their concerns to be heard without receiving threats and abuse."