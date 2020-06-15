Anglers keep close watch on Government review of Fish and Game - NZFFA

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 11:10

Trout and salmon anglers are promising to keep a close "interested" eye on a forthcoming government review of Fish and Game which administers the public’s trout and salmon fishing and game bird shooting.

Dr Peter Trolove, president of the New Zealand Federation of Freshwater Anglers said the federation was reassured "the review is limited to a health check of the governance of Fish and Game. It is not a review of Fish and Game’s statutory roles or functions".

Governance relates to the processes of the interactions and decision-making among the parties involved.

The ministerial review of Fish and Game New Zealand and regional Fish and Game councils was announced by the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage 10 June 2020.

The Minister for Conservation, Director-General of DOC, and DOC’s Director of Governance, are non-voting parties.

The Chair, and National Council and regional councillors are voting parties.

"It should not be forgotten license holders elect the Regional councillors and that the CEO, central and regional staff are employees of Fish and Game," said Peter Trolove. "A governance review will be helpful by providing clarity regarding the interactions and decision making for all the participants involved with Fish and Game".

He said NZFFA supported the democratic structure of Fish and Game.