Duck hunters in Hawke's Bay set for a great closing weekend hunt - Fish and Game

Monday, 15 June, 2020 - 14:09

Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game encourage hunters to get out for the final weekend of the waterfowl season.

With a windy, rainy weekend forecast, hunters can look forward to a great weekend of hunting and the opportunity to fill the freezer for the remainder of winter.

This is a great opportunity to take the kids out for a hunt, or even introduce someone new to the sport as day licences are only $23.

It has long been realised, that the more hunters out there, the better everyone will do as the ducks are kept moving around.

Wild duck is a highly sought after for the table and is regarded a real treat by many, and roast duck with that traditional homemade stuffing will undoubtably be back on the menu after the 21st June.

Any hunters that harvest a banded bird are reminded to call the free phone number 0800 BIRD BAND (0800-247322) to enter the annual prize draw.

Hunters are reminded that 2019 maimai claim tags only remain current until the 2021 pegging day if the hunter has purchased a 2020 game bird licence.

Hunters looking to claim maimai’s that are possibly unused, need to contact Fish and Game, to find out if the name on the tag is a current 2020 game bird licence holder.

Hawke’s Bay Fish and Game also remind hunters that it’s important to continue to support local businesses.

Get over to your local hunting supplies shop and outdoor retailer and stock up on decoys, ammunition or anything else you might need to make this weekend a great one.