Enabling love and friendship update - Enabling Love NZ

Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 - 17:04

We are back after lockdown, and we are expanding our Social Group service through to Invercargill and Wellington.

The Invercargill group will commence on the 9th of July.

We are delighted that we are finally expanding Regionally and that we have been able to find volunteer co-ordinators to run this.

There will be more exciting events coming up, and we are looking for opportunities to expand our services, when it comes to relationships and friendships

Part of this expansion has been teaming up with Rewardhub,

https://rewardhub.co.nz/enabling-nz?q=Enabling%20Love%20NZ#causestory

which means people can now donate to us while they are doing their shopping from their favourite brands.

It is important that Enabling NZ changes with times if we are to survive going forward. We have also just applied for funding to set up a community hub/ cafe which would be run by disabled people. This will align with our original vision which will be to set up social education courses and one on one dating and friendship service.We will have more information to give you in the next few months, once the plans are finalised. Unfortunately things have been delayed due to Covid19 which are getting back on track.

We've also just had a report by The Otago University department on Social Services which focused on current database.