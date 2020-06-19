Taupo Museum is now calling for lockdown stories for upcoming exhibition

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 13:54

TaupÅ Museum is inviting the community to share their lockdown stories, as part of a new exhibition: Wish Upon Matariki - Once Upon a Lockdown.

The team at the museum would love to hear more about your bubble, and what our community got up to during lockdown.

From essential workers, and activities within each ‘bubble’, to hunting for teddy bears and everything in between - the team are asking how lockdown was for you.

Matariki is about reflecting about what has been and celebrating what is yet to come. It is the star cluster that heralds the new year in the MÄori calendar.

For more information on how to submit your story, email pwinitanamurray@taupo.govt.nz.

We look forward to seeing what you have to share.

The exhibition opens on Saturday July 4 and runs through until Monday August 10.