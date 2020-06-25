Avon Loop treasure hunt starting this weekend - Otakaro Limited

Thursday, 25 June, 2020 - 13:00

$1500 worth of kayaking and cycling equipment will be up for grabs in the Avon Loop treasure hunt, which starts on 29 June to celebrate the completion of ÅtÄkaro Limited’s work along the riverside.

ÅtÄkaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, says the treasure hunt replaces the reopening event that was cancelled in April due to Covid-19.

"We didn’t want to risk a second cancellation due to the winter weather, so the Avon Loop treasure hunt will be open for three weeks over the school holidays to allow families to take a stroll or bike ride through the area anytime that suits."

Printable entry forms are available at www.otakaroltd.co.nz or at the Oxford Tce/Willow St and Oxford Tce/Kilmore St intersections.

"The form has eight questions related to the area, the answers to which will be easier to find in the Loop than a Canada goose during lockdown.

"We’re just about to finish adding 17,000 new plants to the area, so even if you’ve been along the new riverside path before, it’s worth another look.

"Win the kayak package from PaddlerZone or the Evo Cycles vouchers and you might have a whole new way to enjoy this much-loved part of our city," says Mr Bridgman.