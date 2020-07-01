We’re serving up Wellington’s greatest hits - WellingtonNZ

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 11:12

July is the month when Wellingtonians will easily get a taste of their favourite dishes from local eateries in the gastronomically-themed Wellington’s Greatest Hits.

Food provides the soundtrack to Wellingtonians’ lives and Wellington’s Greatest Hits is about tempting locals from across the region to dine out at their favourite restaurants, cafes and bars by collecting crowd favourites from menus and compiling them into an online directory on the VisaWOAP.com website.

The campaign will run throughout July and features some of Wellington’s most loved personalities such as comedian James Nokise, musician Barnaby Weir and his royal floofiness Mittens with their picks for Wellington’s Greatest Hits.

You’ll be able to tempt the tastebuds and search the online directory for Wellington’s top meals and drinks, many chosen by the public, which remind of us of the good times in our lives: birthdays; date nights; dinner out with friends; and family brunches.

Greatest hits is a WellingtonNZ initiative in partnership with Visa Wellington On a Plate.

WellingtonNZ Marketing General Manager Anna Calver says as Wellington’s economic recovery gains impetus following lockdown, its more critical than ever to support local hospitality businesses in an uncertain post-Covid world.

"Eateries and bars are keen to see more punters coming through their doors and what better way for outlets to tempt them to visit than by offering some of Wellington’s tastiest dishes which have stood the test of time. It’s why we worked with WCET to create the Greatest Hits campaign."

Sarah Meikle, Chief Executive of Wellington Culinary Events Trust (WCET), the organisers behind Visa Wellington On a Plate says Greatest Hits was another example of how the Trust actively supports hospitality in Wellington.

"We know Wellingtonians have really missed their favourite places over the past few months and this is a great way to encourage people to get back into eateries and enjoy those well-loved dishes and beverages that make this city the Culinary Capital. You may even discover your newest Greatest Hit."

WellingtonNZ is also compiling Wellington’s ultimate foodie playlist through a series of ten videos telling the story of the region’s best-loved dishes including Ortega Fish Shack’s ceviche, Pravda’s cheese scones, Chow’s Rosebud cocktail and blue cheese wontons, Little Penang’s char koay teow and many more. You can view the first video here.

Alongside each video released on Facebook, one person will win a $250 voucher to spend at that eatery or bar.

Registration is free and open to any cafe, restaurant or bar in the greater Wellington region.