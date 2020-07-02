The Remarkables ready to go for opening day Saturday

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 11:49

The Remarkables is ready to welcome guests on Saturday when they kick off their 2020 winter season.

Ski Area Manager Ross Lawrence says the trails are looking in good shape and they are planning to open Curvey Basin and Alta chairlifts, and the beginner conveyers.

"Mother Nature has come to the party over the last couple of days delivering 15cm of fresh snow giving us a nice base of between 30-50cm across the mountain. We’ve been running the snow guns at every opportunity and are looking forward to some more fresh snow on the horizon from Saturday.

"We’ll have some fun skiing and riding on the main trails along Curvey Basin and Alta, and plan to get a few features set up along the Rua Conveyer for those wanting some park action. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone up here," he said.

Work on the Sugar Bowl chairlift is continuing this week as the haul cable is spliced. It will then take a few weeks to finish and commission before opening late July when guests will be able to enjoy 2.5km of new trails.

The Remarkables will be open daily for two weeks during the July school holidays until Sunday 19th July, then weekends only. They have also announced they are extending the season to Sunday 11th October to include the September/October school holidays when they will once again spin the lifts daily.