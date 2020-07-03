Libraries back to normal hours - Hamilton Council

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 12:27

Hamilton City Libraries’ hours are back to normal from Monday 6 July.

The city’s six public library branches have been operating reduced hours since reopening their doors to the public on 2 June, as staff worked their way through a heavy volume of returns.

Nearly 60,000 items were out on loan when the libraries physically closed due to COVID-19 in March.

Hamilton City Libraries remained virtually open throughout the different COVID-19 alert levels, and eBorrowing and a new Click and Collect service proved popular with customers.

From Monday, opening hours return to normal:

Dinsdale, Glenview, Hillcrest and St Andrews:

Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday 9am to 12.30pm

Central:

Monday to Friday 9.30am to 8pm

Saturday 9am to 4pm

Sunday 12pm to 3.30pm

Chartwell:

Monday to Wednesday, Friday 10am to 5.30pm

Thursday 10am to 8.30pm

Saturday 9am to 4pm

Sunday 10am to 1.30pm