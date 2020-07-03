Libraries back to normal hours - Hamilton Council

|
Hamilton City Libraries’ hours are back to normal from Monday 6 July.
The city’s six public library branches have been operating reduced hours since reopening their doors to the public on 2 June, as staff worked their way through a heavy volume of returns.
Nearly 60,000 items were out on loan when the libraries physically closed due to COVID-19 in March.
Hamilton City Libraries remained virtually open throughout the different COVID-19 alert levels, and eBorrowing and a new Click and Collect service proved popular with customers.
From Monday, opening hours return to normal:
Dinsdale, Glenview, Hillcrest and St Andrews:
Monday to Friday 9.30am to 5.30pm
Saturday 9am to 12.30pm
Central:
Monday to Friday 9.30am to 8pm
Saturday 9am to 4pm
Sunday 12pm to 3.30pm
Chartwell:
Monday to Wednesday, Friday 10am to 5.30pm
Thursday 10am to 8.30pm
Saturday 9am to 4pm
Sunday 10am to 1.30pm
