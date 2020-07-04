The Remarkables kicks off the 2020 season

Saturday, 4 July, 2020 - 13:45

An enthusiastic crowd hit the slopes for the opening of the 2020 season at The Remarkables today (Saturday).

Local Arrowtown residents Jano LePage, Flynn Cashmere-Reid, Mace Korani and Kennishii Palmer camped out overnight to secure the coveted first-on-chair spots.

Sam Blackman from Invercargill and Tim Blackwood from Dunedin were delighted when they turned up this morning and managed to score the remaining two spaces on the first chair of the season.

Ski Area Manager Ross Lawrence said he was pleased with the crowd of around 1,000 and excited to get the season underway.

"It’s been a long time coming but great to see we have some loyal locals who came out today to get the first turns in on their favourite mountain."

"We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone up for the school holidays - there’s some snow on its way during the week which is looking positive to get Shadow Basin and Sugar Bowl chairlifts running as soon as we can."

The Remarkables is open daily through the school holidays until the 19th July, then weekends only. They will be open daily again for the September school holidays