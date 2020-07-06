'Two Kiwi icons come together for the ultimate flavour journey'

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 08:43

The wait is over. CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY is now available in New Zealand. This special-edition block brings together two iconic Kiwi treats - a golden blend of caramelised white chocolate and hokey pokey pieces which will transport you on a New Zealand flavour journey.

"After the overwhelming response we received following the permanent return of CADBURY CARAMILK, our chocolate makers began working on developing a new flavour pairing for loyal CADBURY CARAMILK fans in New Zealand. When we found that the crunch of hokey pokey worked perfectly with the smooth caramelised white chocolate of CADBURY CARAMILK, we knew it would be a winning combination," says Jo Turner from Cadbury New Zealand.

To share the goodness that happens when two great things come together, CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY has partnered with InterCity for the month of July to connect family and friends from all over the country, all while enjoying the new taste of CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY. InterCity’s Sky City bus terminal will be offering complimentary blocks of CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY to passengers on selected dates for their journeys. Fans are also encouraged to keep an eye on InterCity’s social media channels for a chance to win a CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY prize pack including a $200 InterCity travel voucher to anywhere in New Zealand that InterCity stops.

"Kiwis are rightly proud of the iconic places and tastes of New Zealand and are looking to explore more of their own backyard and spend quality time with family and friends. What better way to encourage people to come together and share a unique treat such as CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY, than by planning a road trip. That way people can discover their country as well as the taste of two Kiwi flavour icons coming together," says Turner.

"We are excited to hear what Kiwis think of this partnership of CADBURY CARAMILK and hokey pokey and share their own togetherness moments with us."

CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY is available in supermarkets and dairies nationwide from today, but only for a limited time. Fans will need to get in quick before it sells out.