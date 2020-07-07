Ironclad Pan Company triples production to keep up with demand

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 10:24

The Ironclad Pan Company, an innovative new cookware brand producing the only New Zealand made 100% cast iron skillet, has seen a surge in demand in recent weeks.

The Kiwi founded business, which crafts cast iron skillets that are guaranteed to last a lifetime, can’t get its handmade Ironclad Pans out quickly enough and has had to triple its daily production rate. They have even been snapped up by some of the country’s best-known celebrity chefs, including Michael Van de Elzen and Peter Gordon.

Co-founders, Joe Carter and Kate Slavin, believe that the explosion in interest is down to a number of things, including the fact that more shoppers are cooking at home and wanting to invest in better quality cookware.

On top of that, customers are responding well to the brand’s unique Three Generation GuaranteeÔ, the longest of any New Zealand cookware brand. The 100-year promise is cast in iron on the base of every Ironclad Pan.

"The tide is continuing to turn against disposable products. That was one of the main motivations behind the launch of The Ironclad Pan Company, and something that really seems to be resonating with Kiwis," explains Joe. "We wanted to create a sustainable cast iron skillet that people only had to buy once, and that they could hand down to their children and grandchildren.

"There is also that pride in having cookware that is completely New Zealand made," adds Kate. "Each Ironclad Pan is hand poured and hand finished in a New Zealand foundry. It’s incredibly skilled work that results in a beautiful product. Each one is ever so slightly different due to them being handmade."

The Original Ironclad Pan is a 28cm, mid-size pan that is perfect for family meals. RRP is $240. Each Ironclad Pan is sold with a 50ml bottle of Marlborough Grapeseed Oil to pre-season the pan, a lightweight cotton bag for simple storage, and the Three Generation GuaranteeÔ contract.

Features include:

A hangable, ergonomically considered handle.

Front grip enabling easier handling and balance

Dual pouring lips for smooth serving.

High sides at 4.5cm.

2.7 kg - hand-poured with durable, recycled T100 grade iron.

Another benefit of owning an Ironclad Pan is the Ironclad Family Recipe Vault. This is a private online portal that allows customers to create, store and share precious family recipes with generations to come.

The Ironclad Pan Company was founded by two food loving friends - Joe Carter and Kate Slavin when they saw a gap in the market for a high-quality, New Zealand made cast iron skillet. They are supported by culinary advisor, Felicity Morgan-Rhind who develops mouth-wateringly delicious cast iron skillet recipes for the website and social media channels.

The Ironclad Pan can be purchased directly from The Ironclad Pan Company website at www.ironcladpan.com/shop.

For more information, visit www.ironcladpan.com. You can also follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.