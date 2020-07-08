NZ event industry roars back to life

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 10:51

The New Zealand event industry’s future looks bright, with clients once again booking venues and suppliers with confidence.

Nationwide venue guide New Zealand Venues ( www.nzvenues.co.nz) is reporting a dramatic turnaround in the number of New Zealanders using their website to book events such as weddings, conferences and functions.

After a substantial drop in website traffic to under 5000 users a month in April and May, New Zealand Venues had 10,418 site visitors in June - a dramatic return to pre-Covid levels.

The site launches in their third city, Christchurch, on Thursday 9th July, following on from successful launches in Auckland and Queenstown in 2019.

Launching Christchurch is New Zealand Venues’ latest step in cultivating a nationwide events resource. The site offers a curated selection of venues and event suppliers for corporate events, weddings and functions.

"NZ Venues has seen massive uptake in Auckland and Queenstown," said New Zealand Venues co-founder Sam Browne. "As confidence returns to the NZ events market, we’re looking forward to collaborating with venues and suppliers in Christchurch, and helping the city’s event industry get back on its feet."

The addition of Christchurch to New Zealand Venues brings the total number of venues on the site to 126, giving Kiwis an easy-to-use platform for all the ins and outs of event planning across the country.

