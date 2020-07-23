Top Art comes to Hastings City Art Gallery

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 12:22

The best of the best of secondary school students’ artwork from around New Zealand will be showcased at Hastings City Art Gallery in the first week of August.

The Top Art exhibition features a selection of NCEA Level 3 portfolios that achieved Excellence in Visual Art, comprising design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture.

Gallery educator Kelsey Hankins said it was exciting to have the exhibition coming to Hastings.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for students to see what it takes to achieve excellence on their boards, as well as provide ideas and inspiration for their work, themes and folio layout. We also have some boards on display from students from Hastings schools, which is wonderful to see!"

New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) deputy chief executive assessment Kristine Kilkelly said Top Art provided an opportunity to celebrate young artists from around New Zealand.

"It also helps people to understand what is required to achieve Excellence at Level 3."

A number of school groups have booked to visit the exhibition, which will be open to the public from Tuesday, August 4 to Friday, August 7. The gallery opening hours are from 10am - 4.30pm, entry via Civic Square.

For more information about Top Art, see www.nzqa.govt.nz/topart or www.facebook.com/NZQATopArt