Homestead Bay welcomes new fun-run series

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 16:07

Queenstown’s Homestead Bay is set to be the stunning ‘home’ of a new, local fun-run series.

The Homestead Bay Run series will comprise four running/walking events for all ages and levels of capability from August to November, managed by well-established events company Active QT.

Homestead Bay is a new lakeside development set on two natural land terraces spread over 45ha, with a kilometer of pristine lake frontage, all-day sun and uninterrupted views of the snow-capped The Remarkables mountain range.

Associate Director Brandon Morley - himself a keen runner -- says he is "absolutely thrilled" to offer other runners, families and those looking for an invigorating walk the chance to enjoy what the land has to offer.

"Homestead Bay is the last lakefront development of its kind, which means this is a fantastic opportunity to experience the tranquility and spectacular 360 views right beside the clear blue waters of Lake Wakatipu," he says.

"The events promise to be a superb community day out, so whether people are keen to take part or just come along and watch they’re encouraged to do so."

Each Homestead Bay Run event will offer a 5km and 10km walk/run. Adults and children can either enter individual events, or sign up to do all four in the event series.

Active QT Race Director Adrian Bailey, says the location for the series, doesn’t get any better than Homestead Bay.

"It’s the perfect new location because it ticks all the right boxes with wide open space, and stunning views. I’ve spent time on the land scoping out a superb 5km loop track and we’re extremely lucky and proud to have access to this premium spot."

Adrian began Active QT in 2009 with just one running series and has since created many unique sporting events across the country including triathlons, trail runs, mountain runs, and multisport events.

The first stage of Homestead Bay, featuring desirable north-facing lifestyle blocks of up to 2.49ha in an area called The Peaks, is nearly sold out with just two remaining.

Future plans for the stunning property include 240 new freehold homes, up to 400 apartments, hotel rooms and terraced houses supported by local amenities. There are also plans for a marina alongside the village area to offer a ferry service into Queenstown.

Homestead Bay is located just 15 minutes from Frankton.

Registrations for the Homestead Bay Run are open today: https://www.activeqt.co.nz/event/homestead-bay-run/

Entry prices range between $15 and $95 depending on age and number of events entered. Free entry for children between children under the age of 10.

Homestead Bay Run dates 2020:

August 23

September 20

October 18

November 29