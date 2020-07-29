Hospo Heroes Roadtrip - Farrah's

Wednesday, 29 July, 2020 - 16:16

Farrah’s We Love you For Loving Local campervan has been on the road since the end of June visiting local North and South Island cafes, restaurants and takeaways, adding some excitement with free lunches and giveaways, all in the hope of getting people back to their local eateries. The campervan crew heads into Nelson tomorrow, and then on to Kaikoura for the final leg of this hospo heroes journey.

When asked about their observations from towns and businesses they had visited across the country, Farrah’s crew member Sophie Fitzgerald comments, "It’s evident the industry believes the worst is yet to come from the impact of Covid 19. A lot of the businesses have reduced their hours and menu items to try and save costs. Once the subsidy wears off they are preparing for the worst, but trying to stay positive".

Kiwis are being encouraged to support their local businesses to keep doors open, and people employed. If we all make an effort to spend a little it will make a big difference to communities up and down the country.

Follow Farrah’s road trip on #lovinglocalNZ to find profiles of the many amazing businesses that have been creating so much joy within these communities.

Head to @farrahsnz on Facebook and Instagram for more information and to join the journey of spreading the love to local!