Exploring the links between art and activism - MTG Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 10:33

The fascinating links between art and activism, in many forms, is explored in a new exhibition opening at MTG Hawke’s Bay this Saturday (1 August).

On Art and Activism covers a range of works, from sculptures to flag design, paintings to prints. Some are politically motivated, that aim to encourage people to do something, to think more carefully about the environment or politics. Others are very clear in their statements and calls to action.

What also makes this exhibition special is that all of the artworks are sourced from the Hawke’s Bay Museum Trust’s collection.

"Some of the issues which were at the forefront of people’s minds in the 60s, 70s, 80s, even the 90s, still resonate today," says Art Curator Toni MacKinnon.

"It’s evidence of our economic and political past, and an opportunity to talk about the political context of the times they were created. There should be a few surprises within On Art and Activism for exhibition visitors too. These are beautiful artworks in their own right."

On Art and Activism includes artworks by Horatio Robley, Ralph Hotere, Don Binney, Terry Stringer, Claudia Pond Eyley, and Chris Bryant-Toi.

The oldest work dates from 1844 - a section of one of the flag poles at the British settlement of KororÄreka, which had recently been renamed Russell - cut down at the request of NgÄ Puhi chief Hone Heke.