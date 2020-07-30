The Remarkables ski area set to get a little sweeter this weekend - NZ Ski

Thursday, 30 July, 2020 - 16:43

The long-awaited Sugar Bowl Express chairlift at The Remarkables is set to spin this Saturday 1st August, giving Snowsports enthusiasts lift access to the Sugar Bowl Basin for the first time this season.

Ski Area Manager Ross Lawrence said he’s looking forward to being handed the controls on Saturday.

"The Sugar Bowl Express lift has been a few years coming. Since the first concept until today we have experienced a couple of delays but I’m excited skiers and boarders can now enjoy a faster ride and explore the 2.5km of new trails we’ve developed up there.

"We will have the new runs groomed and the Remarks Parks crew have been working hard in the terrain park with a beginner and intermediate jump line.

"We are looking forward to seeing everyone up here on Saturday. There will be first-on-chair celebrations and sweet treats handed out to celebrate the fact we can now get high on Sugar this season," Lawrence said.

The Remarkables has been running a competition online giving people the chance to nominate someone who deserves their 2020 to get a little bit sweeter by winning one of the six first-on-Sugar-chair spots. Nominations close at 5pm tonight with the lucky winners being chosen tomorrow (Friday).