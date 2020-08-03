Elemental AKL festival returns to showcase arts, eats, beats of Auckland

Monday, 3 August, 2020 - 10:51

- Elemental AKL festival, celebrating arts, eats and beats, will return this spring, 1-31 October 2020

- More than 30 free and ticketed events will transform eateries and bars, theatres and public spaces across TÄmaki Makaurau

- "Elemental AKL will delight and inspire, offering locals and visitors alike an avenue to experience TÄmaki Makaurau’s rich and diverse culture and cuisine," says Steve Armitage, ATEED’s General Manager Destination.

Elemental AKL is back for a second time this spring, 1-31 October, to celebrate arts, eats and beats across Auckland.

The month-long festival features more than 30 free and ticketed events that will transform eateries and bars, theatres and public spaces across TÄmaki Makaurau - from Matakana Village to Mangere, Onehunga to Oneroa.

The impressive selection of events and experiences highlights Auckland’s growing reputation as a culinary destination. The line-up features celebrity chefs including Ben Bayly, Josh Emett, Michael Van de Elzen and Sid Sahrawat, as well as culinary crawls, farm-to-fork cooking classes, wine tasting, cocktail foraging, behind the scenes experiences, and events such as Te Ahi KÅmau which showcase the best in MÄori cuisine and kai innovation.

Talented creatives will make Auckland their stage with immersive installations and showstopping performances - from indie to electronica, waiata to haka. Choose from a host of events to inspire and delight as the days get longer: Elemental Nights, a curated concert series from Live Nation; Synthony, Best Of - a collaboration between the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, DJs and vocalists; three unique Silent Disco Citywalks, and more.

In its second year, Elemental AKL is delivered by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) to showcase the region’s diverse and unique food and culture and generate visitation outside of peak months.

"Elemental AKL will delight and inspire, offering locals and visitors alike an avenue to experience TÄmaki Makaurau’s rich and diverse culture and cuisine," says ATEED’s General Manager Destination Steve Armitage.

"We’ve been working closely with leading events, entertainment and hospitality experts across Auckland to bring together a range of existing and new events that showcase our region’s culinary and creative talent, and unique MÄori and Pasifika identity.

"It’s fantastic to have this festival launch today as it will give a much-needed boost to our events, entertainment, hospitality and arts sectors."

The full programme of events is available at www.elementalfestival.co.nz.

This year’s Elemental AKL Festival will be delivered in line with Government guidelines and advice at the time of the event. ATEED is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and will respond to any changing circumstances, as required.