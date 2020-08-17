'Craft beer lovers tap into fresh beer sales during Covid-19 lockdown'

Monday, 17 August, 2020 - 09:59

Kiwi craft beer lovers hankering for their favourite fresh brews during Covoid-19 level three lockdown protocols have been thrown a lifeline - with one of Auckland’s leading craft beer venues vowing to stay open throughout the crisis.

With some 20 taps exclusively pouring a range of craft beers, central city bar The Brewers Co-operative also holds an off-premise licence - allowing it to sell take-away beverages in convenient 1.125 litre plastic bottles. In comparison, standard bars and eateries operate with restaurant or tavern liquor licenses - allowing for the sale of alcoholic beverage purely within the premises, and not for take-away.

General manager of The Brewers Group which owns and operates The Brewers Co-operative, Chelsea Kingsford, said the venue chose to initiate its off-premise sales initiative for several reasons.

"Primarily, as a craft beer bar pouring straight from the cool-room keg to the tap, our beer is always delivered and served fresh. It’s brewed to be sold fresh, so we didn’t want it sitting around in the cellars for weeks if we stay in level three - or heavens forbid, we go to level four," said Ms Kingsford.

"Secondly, rather than have our brew crew sitting at home watching Netflix, we thought ‘hey, let’s keep going and keep serving’ - even if it is simply off-premise sales.

"And thirdly, as a craft beer free-house, we’ve got a constantly rotating range of 20 fresh craft beers which none of the supermarkets can match on their shelves - which is why The Brewers Co-operative has such a loyal following. And we couldn’t with any conscience simply turn our back on the people who have been so loyal to us over the years when we have the opportunity to stay open in some way, shape or form."

To enable contactless sales of the bar’s craft beer selection, orders can be placed via phone, email or the Brewers Co-Operative’ Facebook page or Instagram link for contactless collection from the Brewers Co-operative - on the corner of Victoria Street West and Nelson Street.

Ms Kingsford said that with neighbouring retail businesses shut under level three trading restrictions, customers coming into The Brewers Co-operative to collect their bevvies would have access to free parking at the rear of the bar. The Brewers Co-operative was also including delivery for customers within the Auckland CBD.