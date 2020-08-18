The original oat milk Oatly arrives in New Zealand - Plant Projects

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 10:48

Oatly oat milk, the iconic Swedish brand who paved the way for plant-based milks everywhere, has (finally) hit our shores thanks to Plant Projects.

Allergen-friendly - free from dairy, sugar, nuts, soy and gluten, a more eco process than almond milk, and a superior texture and taste than coconut or soy, Oatly is the go-to for baristas and plant-based seekers alike.

When it was first released in the United States, demand for the king of oat milks, or "white gold" was so high it completely sold out in New York City and had country wide shortages, prompting baristas and supermarkets to post signs on windows letting customers know of the lack of oats inside.

With celebrity investors from Oprah to Beyonce, Oatly has come a very long way since its inception in the 90’s at Lund University where Professor Rickard Öste - who co-founded the company with his brother Björn - set out to develop a plant-based alternative to cow’s milk. Rickard’s now patented process retains the loose oat fibre (the beta-glucans) in all Oatly products.

Made by adding enzymes to milled oats. The oats are broken down, and different ingredients are added, dependent upon the product they are manufacturing. It may be rapeseed oil, calcium or vitamins.

Oatly oats are high-quality and gluten-free from farms that are committed to the highest values of sustainability and renewable farming.

Available exclusively from Plant Projects in four delicious flavours - original, barista, organic and chocolate, priced from $5.49.

