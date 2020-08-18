Vaporbyte book launch

Tuesday, 18 August, 2020 - 11:18

"The stunning conclusion to Ellie Iverson's twelve year journey with the FBI's special investigation team, Delta A. Ellie pushes back retirement and risks everything to seek out state sanctioned terrorism from a foreign power, and destroy a weaponized version of the Qu Pathogen."

Vaporbyte is an unusual release: There are two versions of the story, or rather, two endings. Hence the two covers. One version is Cat’s preferred ending but she’s not letting on which is which.

The decision was made to release two versions for this, the final installment of the Byte Series, because why not?

With the indefinite postponement of the physical launch Cat has opted for a virtual launch - all that’s missing is the cake. (There are two cakes, waiting for the day we can celebrate this release in person.) We would love you to join us on Sept 10 for a virtual drink and shenanigans as we launch, VAPORBYTE: book 12 of the Byte Series.

Blurb:

On SAC Ellie Iverson’s plate: birthday prep for her twins; an attempted abduction; pressure from her husband to retire from the FBI; a missing accountant, and an American company with a nefarious off-shore agenda that could devastate the world.

Within hours of trying to contact a whistle-blower, she discovers a murdered British scientist and is in the crosshairs of an assassin. A confidential informant from the scientific community reaches out and twists the emerging situation in a worrisome way.

Ellie cobbles together a partial plan but in a world littered with intrigue, contract killers, in-fighting intelligence agencies, and suspect connections, can they work together to prevent catastrophe?

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ABOUT VAPORBYTE:

"Non-stop action in the 12th BYTE thriller starring Ellie Iverson super FBI agent and her team as they battle to stop a genetically enhanced pathogen being released just as the world is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaporbyte takes the reader from Washington D.C. to New Zealand with an explosive climax."- Nick Spill, The Jaded Spy

"Cat Connor’s latest Byte novel, "Vaporbyte", takes her exquisite storytelling craft to a whole new level and onto the international stage, with a riveting quest to protect the world from a formidable contagion. Timely and breathtaking!"

-Lisa Towles, Award-winning crime novelist and author of The Unseen and Choke

"Cat Connor's Vaporbyte is the best of the series thus far. She mixes intrigue, danger and pandemics into a thriller that is a razor's edge from reality. It's Cat's finest moment as a writer." - Pete A Turner: Podcast creator,ExecutiveProducer @ Break it Down Show, Former spy.

About Cat:

Writer of crime. Catnip to weirdos. Tequila aficionado. Twisted, dark, edgy, and fabulous. Lover of music and travel. ITW member and supporter of kiwi authors. Cat was published by Rebel ePublishers in the US for 10 years and is now part of 9mm Press with some fellow ex-Rebels.

Cat Connor is a crime thriller author, New Zealander, and instigator of trouble. By day she’s writer in residence at Writers Plot Bookshop in Upper Hutt, NZ where she spends time answering questions from authors (budding, new, and established) and sharing the joy of kiwi authors with readers; by night she is mum to teenagers while writing crime novels and enjoying the company of Bucky Barnes and Timmy the guinea pigs, Patrick the kitten, Big Bird the cockatiel. She flourishes on coffee, tequila, travel, and loud music - not necessarily in that order.

You can follow her on twitter, Instagram, snapchat, and Facebook.