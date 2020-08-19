'New PriceSpy data suggests the latest lockdown trend is sewing'

Wednesday, 19 August, 2020 - 13:26

As many readjust to life back in lockdown, new insights released from the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, suggest sewing may be the latest lockdown trend to be taking off, with clicks for sewing machines skyrocketing, increasing almost 70 per cent (68 per cent) year-on-year-.

Year-on-year click data for sewing machines (7th July to 15th August 2020 vs 7th July to 15th August 2019)

Source: PriceSpy

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: "Whilst breadmaking was a big hit in lockdown 1.0, our latest insights suggest sewing may be the latest craze this time around, with popularity for sewing machines clearly on the rise.

Even though it’s not compulsory, a big factor that may be influencing consumers to take up sewing is the new guideline issued by The Ministry of Health, whereby it recommends the use of facemasks and encourages Kiwis to either buy or make-their-own.

Liisa continues: "As witnessed with bread making and baking goods previously, consumers appear to change their shopping habits when they are in lockdown, looking to buy items that not only assist them in their day-to-day life but also help pass the time, too.

"Looking at the popularity history for each of the top five most clicked-on sewing machines--, since the Alert levels were reintroduced you can see a spike emerging, revealing just how much consumer interest is increasing.

Top five sewing machines-- / 18 July 2020 / 18 August 2020 / Difference

Brother GS 2700 / 1342nd / 341st / Up 1001 places

Singer Promise 1408 / 1670th / 652nd / Up 1018 places

Brother Innov-is A150 / 1383rd / 741st / Up 642 places

Brother JA1450NT / 2423rd / 1200th / Up 1223 places

Brother GS2510 / 2135th / 2106th / Up 29 places

Source: PriceSpy

The lower the ranking, the more popular the product

Popularity insights are based on clicks received on PriceSpy

Liisa adds: "Whilst some may be looking to purchase ready-made facemasks, it’s pretty clear others are looking to make their own, which is great as these are a more sustainable option and people can get creative, too.

"No matter what type of face mask people choose to go with, we always recommend shoppers carry out important price research, as the price of goods can change every day and vary massively between retailers.

"For example, looking at the most popular sewing machine listed on PriceSpy, the Brother GS 2700 could end up costing shoppers almost $91 more--- dependent on where they shop. Given the current economic climate, I’m sure many would much prefer to save this money in the bank."

