Meal to dine with Paddock to Plate 2020

Wednesday, 2 September, 2020 - 12:07

ManawatÅ« foodies are in for a special treat as they spring into September’s Paddock to Plate 2020 and some of New Zealand’s best dining experiences.

"Paddock to Plate 2020 celebrates the outstanding cafés, restaurants and bars which have created plates celebrating our region’s finest food," says Linda Stewart, Chief Executive of the Central Economic Development Agency.

Part of the well-known Plate of Origin, Paddock to Plate is a brand-new culinary competition that has purposefully been opened up to include both day and night-time dining, and is open to cafés, restaurants and bars - showcasing ManawatÅ«’s vibrant and growing foodie scene.

Formal and casual dining categories have been introduced, and dishes are no longer limited to evening meals - which, combined with the competition running for an entire month, allows foodies to try numerous competition dishes and vote for their favourites online.

"Hospitality is one of the key sectors significantly impacted by COVID-19, and we encourage all ManawatÅ« foodies to get out and about this September and take part in this world-class culinary competition. We all need to get behind our local businesses, and this is a great way to support them." Ms Stewart adds.

With the dishes all featuring at least three local ingredients, September is set to be a showcase of ManawatÅ«’s best in food. Local cheese makers Cartwheel Creamery, locally crafted ales, Kowhai Grove Ostrich, Kiwi Quinoa, and Emoyeni microgreens are just some of the quality ingredients on offer.

The public’s choice will be not only become Paddock to Plate People’s Choice Award

Winner for 2020, but all diners who vote will go in the draw to win the ultimate ManawatÅ« Staycation for two worth over $600.

"The only dilemma is choosing the first plate because these truly are meals to dine for," Ms Stewart said.

For more information and to book go to https://plateoforigin.co.nz/paddock-to-plate-2020