Te Wiki o te Reo Maori Language Week ki Poneke

Thursday, 3 September, 2020 - 12:23

Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori Language Week runs from 14-20 Mahuru (September), and Wellington City Council will be hosting events and online activities to celebrate this popular fixture on the national calendar.

Te reo MÄori has been an official language of New Zealand since 1987, and MÄori Language Week has been celebrated since 1975, raising awareness of the language, and encouraging everyone to embrace te reo MÄori and use it on a daily basis.

The event will look a little different this year, with the street parade cancelled due to Ministry of Health guidelines around large gatherings due to COVID-19, but there are a lot of other opportunities for Wellingtonians to get involved with, says Mayor Andy Foster.

"The Council’s Te Tauihu te reo MÄori language policy recognises the status of te reo MÄori as a taonga, and celebrates, embraces and supports the revitalisation of the language within Council activities and around the city as a whole.

"There have been many examples of te reo being incorporated into what we do and say over the years, the renaming of Te WharepÅuri Street, adopting the name TÄkina for our Convention and Exhibition Centre, and being gifted the name PaekÄkÄ for use in the precinct which includes the Wellington Botanic Garden."

There will also be Piki mai ki PÅneke flags, and larger than life projections in the CBD, plus a MÄori language moment for the whole country to take part in, says MÄori Partnerships portfolio lead, Councillor Jill Day.

"Our Te Tauihu policy aims to make the capital a bilingual city by 2040, with te reo MÄori sitting comfortably alongside English in all our cultural, creative and political endeavours. We want it to be a core part of the cultural fabric and identity of the city - Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori helps us achieve this goal.

"This year, Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori will be a significant event where the whole country is being encouraged to come together at midday on RÄhina (Monday) 14 Mahuru to take part in a nationwide ‘MÄori Language Moment’. We hope everyone will take this opportunity to show some aroha to te reo MÄori and keep up the kÅrero.

"We’ll also be making our own efforts to use and embrace te reo in our Council meetings too," adds Councillor Day.

Along with the events and activities throughout the week, there will also be light projections on the exterior of The Embassy and Te Papa, acting as a canvas for te reo MÄori phrases to raise awareness and encourage the public to learn, practice, and spark a conversation.

The projections will run from 6pm - 10pm every night during the week.

Key events and activities - (NB: some are pending COVID-19 restrictions):

RÄhina (Monday) 14 Mahuru, midday: MÄori Language Moment - Te WÄ Tuku Reo MÄori (register online to join the gathering of 1 million)

RÄtÅ« (Tuesday) 15 Mahuru, 6pm: NgÄ TÄngata KÅrero mÅ te Reo at City Gallery Wellington. Find out more here.

RÄapa (Wednesday) 16 Mahuru: new signage installed at Wellington Botanic Garden entrance celebrating the area named PaekÄkÄ

RÄpare (Thursday) 17 Mahuru: ceremony celebrating new street signs Te Ätiawa Rangatira, Te WharepÅuri

Mahuru MÄori at Capital E: Find out more here.

Find out more about events and activities happening around the city for MÄori Language Week (14-20 Mahuru) at wellington.govt.nz/maorilanguageweek.