Foxton Family Fun Day postponed until November

Wednesday, 9 September, 2020 - 14:57

The annual Family Fun Day at Foxton Heated Pools has been postponed until Sunday 8 November due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event had previously been planned for Sunday 20 September.

Aquatics Horowhenua Programmes and Events Supervisor Megan Ford said the day was a great opportunity to find out about the exciting things happening at Foxton Heated Pools over the summer season, and Aquatics Horowhenua hoped that postponing the date would enable more people to enjoy the activities on offer.

"We’ve got lots of cool things lined up, and some of them wouldn’t be possible if our district is still at Alert Level 2 later this month. While no one knows for sure what will happen by November, we hope we’ll be able to make the event bigger and better if we hold it then," Ms Ford said.

She said the event offers free fun, activities and information for all the family from 10am until 2pm.

"We’ll have an inflatable, bouncy castle, dunk tank, photo booth, giant games and the ever-popular Pop-Up Eats. There will also be plenty of information about Streamline Swim School and the growing range of fitness classes we’re offering at Foxton Heated Pools."

For more information, visit the Aquatics Horowhenua website, aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz, or view the event on the Aquatics Horowhenua Facebook page.