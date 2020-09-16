2020 Auckland Boat Show cancelled due to crowd restriction levels in Auckland

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 21:03

"New Zealand’s largest boat show was scheduled to open in three weeks - running from 8th to the 11th October - but with uncertainty on which restriction levels will be in force at that time, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s show," says organiser, Stacey Cook.

The build of the show, including a made-for-purpose show marina, was slated to begin next week, along with the process of exhibitors shipping boats to Auckland. A meeting of exhibitors and organisers held yesterday concluded that, due to uncertainty around changing Covid levels and a desire to ensure the safety of show patrons, cancellation was the best course of action.

"With over 1.4 million New Zealanders going boating every year, boating is a way of life for many and we know that the boating public will share our disappointment in not being able to see and experience the latest in technology, equipment and new boat and engine models on offer at the now-cancelled show. However boaters can visit www.auckland-boatshow.com to view the latest boats and products from companies that were to exhibit."

The New Zealand marine industry has enjoyed steady sales this year, as New Zealanders continue to value and look forward to exploring their own coastlines and lakes.

Marine industry companies have reported feedback from their customers who are looking forward to fishing or watching the 36th America’s Cup close up in the forthcoming 2020/21 summer season.

The Auckland Boat Show is a major event run by the NZ Marine Industry Association for the benefit of its 500 members which manufacture and import boats and marine equipment, or provide services nationwide.

Ticket purchasers will receive a full refund through iTICKET. More details available at ticket.co.nz