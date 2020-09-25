A+ for Taranaki artists’ Home Work exhibition at NPDC's Puke Ariki

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 10:55

The amazing talents of 57 home-grown artists are being showcased in a new exhibition opening tomorrow (26 September) at NPDC’s Puke Ariki Museum.

The final pieces, which showcase the works of Taranaki artists, were selected by Puke Ariki curator Laura Campbell alongside renowned artists NgÄhina Hohaia and Reuben Paterson and range from paintings, sculptures, ceramics, photography, jewellery and textiles.

"It’s the third time Home Work has been on show, so for this iteration we wanted submissions of new and unseen pieces that interpreted the theme of ‘Tuku Iho’, which means celebrating traditions that are passed down through generations," says Ms Campbell.

David Le Fleming’s submission, right, is based on astronomer Beatrice Hill, who left New Plymouth for the United States and went on to become a leading expert in the evolution of galaxies.

Le Fleming painted Beatrice’s image on to a 1940’s car bonnet and the piece acknowledges the achievements of Taranaki people who have come before us. Le Fleming says the exhibition highlights the strength of the arts scene in the region. "Being far from famous art schools and renowned artistic centres is a gift, and allows the scene to develop its own sense of identity."

Puke Ariki Museum Manager Colleen Mullin says: "Our creative community frequently puts Taranaki on the map and the number and diversity of artworks in Home Work are testament to the growth and importance of the arts sector."

The exhibition runs until 8 February and will feature artist workshops, virtual reality experiences, floor talks and a blank mural canvas by artist Dside which is available as a colouring-in activity for children during the September-October school holidays.

Home Work fast facts:

This is the third Home Work exhibition by Puke Ariki.

140 pieces were submitted by established and emerging local talent

57 pieces were selected and cover a wide range of media - painting, sculpture, ceramics, photography, jewellery and textiles.

The largest piece is MiSun Kim’s Birth painting (measuring 1900 x 1500mm) and the smallest piece is Belinda Lubkoll’s delicate diamond and sterling silver necklace Artworks not sold in the exhibition will be returned to artists. Exhibition will run until 8 February 2021 and is complimented by a series of workshops, floor talks and virtual reality experiences.

Puke Ariki fast facts:

It first opened on 15 June 2003 and is the world’s first purpose-built, fully integrated museum, library and visitor information centre.

Puke Ariki Museum is free entry and open daily 10am - 5pm (closed only for Christmas Day)

Puke Ariki has three long-term galleries (Te Takapou WhÄriki, Taranaki Naturally and Taranaki Life) and components of these get changed out regularly.

There are currently three exhibitions on show - Home Work, Redecorating and Therapeutic Agent.

Te Pua WÄnanga O Taranaki/Taranaki Research Centre is also housed at the site.