It's ready, set, go for the Porirua Grand Traverse - council

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 09:09

Porirua Grand Traverse takes place this Sunday, a perfect chance to burn up some post-Covid energy and enjoy some of Porirua’s stunning scenery.

A record 1050 people participated last year, but 2020’s planned 15th anniversary event was hit by New Zealand’s Covid-19 lockdown.

"It was pretty disappointing," says event manager Michael Jacques. "The lockdown kicked in a few weeks before race day in April, so we had so much already in place."

The enthusiasm and commitment of participants was why the event organisers chose to postpone rather than cancel.

"We never even entertained cancelling," Jacques says.

"And even recently, with the Alert Level 2 restrictions, we went ahead as if things would revert to level 1 by race day. And they have, so we’re full steam ahead."

"This is a community event and both Porirua and the wider region really get behind it, so we wanted to honour that by doing everything we could to get the event to the start line."

Porirua Grand Traverse’s growing success was underlined by its taking out the sport and leisure section at the 2019 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards.

"That was a big deal for us," Jacques says. "Being recognised by the wider community is the ultimate appreciation of what the Porirua community puts into this event."

While PGT attracts some of the country’s best endurance athletes, first and foremost the event is a great community occasion, he says.

"We started PGT to showcase Porirua’s awesome outdoors and to encourage locals to explore their own backyard more.

"But it requires significant community support behind the scenes - from Porirua City Council to Whitireia Polytech, to local sponsors, to more than 100 volunteers."

With a fun run, multisport and duathlon races, paddling races, mountain biking, and mountain running the Porirua Grand Traverse is an event for everyone.

"Our motto is "all ages, all abilities, all amazing," Jacques says.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says Porirua Grand Traverse is an event that shows Porirua in a fantastic light.

"This is something that absolutely shows off our healthy, adventurous and active city - that residents and many hundreds of visitors can enjoy."

"I’m delighted that the Grand Traverse can now go ahead. It’s great that we can kick-start our warmer months with such a positive community occasion."

Go to pgt.org.nz for more information.