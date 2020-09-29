29th Annual Wallace Art Awards 2020 winners

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 05:00

On the evening of Monday, 28 September the Wallace Art Awards were announced at Auckland’s Pah

Homestead.

Administered by the James Wallace Arts Trust, the Wallace Art Awards are New Zealand’s richest annual art awards. Over the course of its history the Awards have granted over 100 prizes, and has enabled over 60 overseas residencies. The Trust believes residencies to be an invaluable part of the arts eco-system and important for the development for individual practices. In the shadow of the on-going Covid-19 pandemic it was not possible to offer prizes that are based on international travel and experience. As responsible members of the art community, and of New Zealand generally, the Arts Trust took the unprecedented step of offering cash equivalents for each prize on its Awards roster.

The Wallace Art Awards are also the most democratic of awards. The main section of the Awards have only the restriction of New Zealand Citizenship or New Zealand Permanent Residency as qualifying criteria, which effectively opens it up to the entire resident population as well as New Zealanders who live globally. Entries each year reflect this, with committed amateur artists entering alongside recognised professionals.

By the closing date the Art Awards received 634 entries: from this 74 artworks were selected by the Award judges to be viewed in person for the second round. For the first time this year the Award judges were all prior

Wallace Award Paramount Award winners: Sara Hughes (Paramount Award 2005), Bob Jahnke (Paramount Award 2019), Gregor Kregar (Paramount Award 2000), Jae Hoon Lee (Paramount Award 2013) and Judy Millar (Paramount Award 2002).

The second round saw the Judges select eight works to be granted Awards. These artworks are showcased in exhibition alongside the other finalists. The James Wallace Arts Trust is pleased to be able to share these outstanding examples of contemporary New Zealand art with the community and continue to foster, honour and support our visual artists in what has been a really tough year.

