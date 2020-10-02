It's time to say 'Mooove over, dairy!' for World Vegetarian Month - SAFE NZ

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 08:10

SAFE has launched a brand new Dairy-Free Challenge to coincide with World Vegetarian Month this October.

SAFE Eat Kind Programme Coordinator Kylie Dale said "Going dairy-free is a great move for your health, for our planet and for animals."

In Wednesday night’s leaders debate, host Patrick Gower asked the Labour and National party leaders whether New Zealanders should cut their meat consumption to reduce our climate emissions. Dale said we should be reducing our dairy consumption as well.

"That was a good question from Gower. Agriculture is our largest contributor to our greenhouse gas emissions. New Zealand’s emissions from dairy cows are greater than our entire transport fleet."

"SAFE’s Dairy-Free Challenge includes an email series that covers everything from delicious dairy-free products to recipes and tips on eating."

"Our message to Kiwis is to give it a go. You’ll be surprised how easy it is."