Family favourite 'Night at the Museum' returns - Canterbury Museum

Canterbury Museum’s annual family favourite Night at the Museum will return next week in a birthday-themed event to celebrate the Museum’s 150th anniversary on Rolleston Avenue.

The Museum will be open for young explorers from 6.00 to 8.00 pm on 6, 7 and 8 October.

The theme of this year’s event is tied to House of Treasures: 150 Objects from Canterbury Museum NgÄ Taonga Tuku Iho, the book commemorating the Museum’s 150th anniversary. 1 October marked 150 years since the Museum’s doors first opened on Rolleston Avenue.

Participants will search the Museum for clues that will tell them which taonga (treasure) has gone missing from the book. Children are also encouraged to dress up as something you might find in a Museum.

Each night, all correct entries go in the draw to win a prize. There’s also a prize for best costume.

Museum Director Anthony Wright says he’s thrilled that, after being postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19, Night at the Museum is now able to take place.

"We know Night at the Museum is a real highlight on some Canterbury families’ calendars so we’re really pleased it’s able to go ahead. Our staff are really looking forward to a night of fun too."

Night at the Museum usually takes place in the July school holidays as part of Kidsfest. In a typical year more than 6,000 people attend across four nights.

Night at the Museum: 6.00 - 8.00 pm on 6, 7 and 8 October. Attendance is free; donations appreciated.