Pukeiti's rainforest hut opens doors - Taranaki Regional Council

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 13:43

Pukeiti is excited to announce the opening of its 12-bed PÄ«wakawaka Family Hut, giving families the chance to sleep above the treetops and wake up to birdsong.

The impressive hut-style accommodation sits above the Pukeiti rainforest canopy with panoramic views to the Åkato coast, making it a truly unique and memorable experience for families and groups.

From the Pukeiti entrance, it’s about a one hour walk into the rainforest to the hut. There’s plenty to see and hear along the way as pockets of ancient rimu and mature rainforest are visible and native birds can be spotted hanging out overhead.

"We are expecting the PÄ«wakawaka Family Hut to be a big hit this summer for those looking for an off the beaten track adventure," says Greg Rine, Taranaki Regional Council Regional Gardens Manager.

"With shorter walking times it offers a more accessible option for families with young children who still want that true mountain hut style experience."

The Family Hut has been thoughtfully designed like a back-country mountain hut, complete with bunk-bed style sleeping arrangements, a log burner fire for winter nights and a bespoke table out on the deck, perfect for summer dining with unbeatable views.

The PÄ«wakawaka Family Hut is part of the ongoing developments at Pukeiti that are making it an unmissable Taranaki destination for both locals and visitors.

The hut can be booked for $150 a night. Bookings are essential and can be made online.

To learn more go to: www.trc.govt.nz/piwakawaka-family-hut