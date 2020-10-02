Palmy hosting its first PARK(ing) Day

Friday, 2 October, 2020 - 14:53

Palmy’s first PARK(ing) Day on Sunday 11 October has sparked interest from groups and individuals keen to take part in transforming a city centre parking space.

PARK(ing) Day is an annual global event where citizens, artists, designers, engineers, environmentalist collaborate to temporarily transform metered parking spaces into living parks for a day. The project began in 2005 when Rebar, a San Francisco art and design studio, converted a single metered parking space into a temporary public park in downtown San Francisco.

Palmy’s PARK(ing) Day will follow the global movement and events held in Auckland and Wellington. This year’s theme is Sustainability. The plan is to host the event annually.

Council’s Urban Designer, Georgina Dean, is coordinating the event. "We want the community to create temporary installations that are creative, innovative and engaging. Each park will provoke reflection about how we use public space and encourage interaction and engagement. This year we have 12 groups participating."

Each registered park host will create their space in an hour before it is open to the public to visit and explore.

People are encouraged to visit the parks during the event which runs from 10 am - 3 pm

11 October is the last Sunday of the school holidays and sits in the middle of Placemaking Week and the start of Recycling Week.