Armageddon Expo full steam ahead as New Zealand reaches Level One

Monday, 5 October, 2020 - 13:52

Armageddon Expo organisers are thrilled to announce the 25 th anniversary Auckland event will go ahead as the region moves down to Level One on the Covid-19 alert system, with mass events allowed.

The Auckland Armageddon Expo will be the biggest expo in New Zealand for 2020 and is set to attract more than 60,000 people.

Armageddon Expo founder William Geradts says it has been a testing journey to get the event off the ground.

"We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year, as I know many in the business and events industry have also experienced. To be able to confirm we are going ahead as planned is such a huge accomplishment for New Zealand, with Armageddon set to be one of largest pop culture events in the world for 2020 - if not THE largest," he says.

"We have successfully held three regional expos this year in Christchurch, Wellington and Tauranga, so we have no doubt the Auckland event will be as incredible as ever."

This year Armageddon celebrates 25 years of pop culture, gaming, cosplay, amusements, comics and everything else the expo has to offer.

"Seeing the Armageddon Expo grow from being this small event in a hall to the country’s biggest pop culture attraction has just been phenomenal,"

‘Auckgeddon 2020’ will feature a line-up of more than 60 virtual celebrity guests plus some in-person guests, an Armageddon Arcade experience, a number of gigantic gaming arenas, massive LEGO displays with the Auckland Brick Show taking an entire hall, ice skating, Nerf arena, archery and axe-throwing, a chilli eating contest, Cosplay Competition and events, K-pop dance showcase and much more.

The event will kick off on October 23 with a fireworks display and run until Monday October 26.

The Auckland Armageddon Expo will also have a massive range of geeky merchandise from handcrafted gifts and art to collectibles, comics and games.

"Due to the circumstances around Covid-19, we are taking the opportunity to really highlight the amazing local companies we have right here on our doorstep. We’re encouraging people to support local, with every single stand at the show being New Zealand-based."

The Auckland Armageddon Expo will be held at the ASB Showgrounds over Labour Weekend October 23- 26. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the website: https://www.armageddonexpo.com/