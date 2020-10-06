'New biography focuses on Freyberg'

Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 - 09:26

The name Freyberg appears all across New Zealand, in streets, parks, schools, buildings, public spaces, pools and more. For much of the 20th century Bernard Freyberg was a household name: a swimming champion, an action-hero, military commander and Governor-General -a physically imposing figure known to most Kiwis as ‘Tiny’, following his childhood nickname.

Now in a new, concise biography, prolific author Matthew Wright reveals the complex man behind the myth for 21st-century readers less familiar with Freyberg - tracking his personal journey from lower middle-class Wellington to his death in London as a peer of the realm.

Who was this man, who presented initially as innocent and vague, yet showed a sharp intellect to those who knew him? How much of his action-hero status came from an effort to validate himself? Why was he so ferociously private he did not even have a photographer at his own wedding? Why did he try to keep his 1914 adventures during the Mexico Revolution secret to the point of having his biographies censored?

Freyberg: A Life’s Journey is the most accessible and revealing Freyberg biography yet, with numerous black and white photos.