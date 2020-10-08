Back to School with Best Foods and Jax Hamilton

Thursday, 8 October, 2020 - 09:13

TV personality and creative foodie genius, Jax Hamilton has come to the rescue with her handbook of tips, tricks, and delicious recipes to make the return to school fun.

To inspire parents of school aged children, Jax has teamed up with New Zealand’s favourite mayonnaise, Best Foods, to share her top tips, tricks, and recipes you can use to spruce up the kids lunches this term. Jax won the hearts of many Kiwis through her journey as runner-up on MasterChef NZ Series 2 with her energetic and inspiring personality alongside her creative culinary skills.

As a mother of two and successful businesswoman who ventured into the world of ‘foodie-dom’ Jax knows the stresses of preparing a variety of healthy school lunches that kids would want to eat every day.

"I used to work a corporate job while raising two kids so I know just how hard it can be to find the time and inspiration to make the kids lunches - and get them to actually eat it all! My own experience and love of food has made me especially passionate about inspiring others in the kitchen and making it fun and exciting," Jax says.

Preparing school lunches can be a real chore for many parents - having a plan, getting them involved and using seasonal ingredients is key to making affordable lunches and is an excellent life skill to deliver to your kids.

Jax advises that the school holidays are the perfect time to get the kids into the kitchen with you and to trial new dishes, and she’s here to help. "Using creative but simple and out of the box recipes is a great way to get your kids involved and keep your kids excited about their food."

One of Jax’s top tricks is to encourage kids to participate in ‘Rainbow Day’ where they select a colour for the day and create their lunch based around finding coloured ingredients such as sushi made of cucumber and avocado to represent green.

To help the many parents that deal with picky eaters returning their lunches uneaten, Jax recommends trying mystery themed lunch boxes - this could be sandwiches cut to look like dinosaurs or adding in brain bogglers or jokes.

In addition to Jax’s school lunch hacks, she has created five drool-worthy dishes to try to make school lunch boxes more exciting and enjoyable. These include mac n’ cheese ham cups, quesadillas, veggie rostis, quiche and a corned beef wrap - all of which have incorporated Best Foods mayo or aioli to take them to the next level.

