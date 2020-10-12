'A Kiwi classic is back again and this time there's a choccy twist'

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 06:28

Countdown is delighted to announce that the famous Guide biscuits are returning to shelves near you.

With $1 from each pack of Original or Choc Guide biscuits sold going to GirlGuiding New Zealand, this year it’s hoped the much-loved Kiwi favourite will raise $450,000 to help provide empowering programmes for girls and young women, and provide additional support and training for volunteers.

Guide biscuits are available at Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores nationwide, until stocks last.

Susan Coleman, GirlGuiding New Zealand’s Chief Executive, says they’re thrilled that Griffin’s and Countdown have once again partnered to make Guide biscuits available to Kiwis after such strong demand for them last year.

"Having the biscuits available in supermarkets has meant we can redirect our focus back to our purpose of enabling girls to access and enjoy as many life-changing opportunities and experiences as possible. The $130,000 of funding received last year was reached in quarter of the time it would have normally taken us, and went towards opening new Guiding units to provide even more young Kiwi girls with the opportunity to have a go, learn for leisure and gain many important life skills," says Susan Coleman.

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Safety and Sustainability, says they're excited to support GirlGuiding NZ once again and are pleased to welcome the much-loved biscuits back into their stores for a second year.

"Guide biscuits were our fastest selling biscuits on record last year, and this year we’ve nearly tripled how many we have available as they are just so popular with our customers. It’s an easy way to help the important work of GirlGuiding New Zealand, but also a delicious treat as well."

Dan Gilbert, Griffin’s Managing Director, says for the second year in a row Griffin’s are proud to be supporting such a worthy cause as GirlGuiding New Zealand.

"Following the quick sell through of the biscuits last year, we are targeting a significantly larger promotion this year, which we hope will be of huge benefit to the Guiding community, especially given the impact of Covid," says Dan Gilbert.

Original and Choc Guide biscuits are available from Monday 12 October in Countdown, SuperValue and FreshChoice stores nationwide for $3.50 a packet or until stocks last.