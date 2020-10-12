Cadbury Favourites Kiwi Edition available now

Monday, 12 October, 2020 - 07:30

CADBURY FAVOURITES KIWI EDITION brings together nine of New Zealand’s most iconic chocolate bars in miniature, all in one special-edition sharing box.

CADBURY FAVOURITES KIWI EDITION has a mix of past and present Kiwi classics including CARAMILK, PEPPY CHEW, BUZZ BAR, CHOCOLATE FISH, MORO GOLD and PERKY NANA. The combination of these beloved brands makes this special-edition a must have for Kiwi chocolate fans, and perfect for sharing during any occasion.

CADBURY Head of Marketing, Will Papesch, is thrilled to bring Kiwis a product that combines so many confectionery icons as well as existing classics all in one special-edition box.

"What makes the new CADBURY FAVOURITES KIWI EDITION really special is the mix of chocolate bars that we specifically selected for this box. We took some of our top flavours today, such as CADBURY CARAMILK, and combined them with some of our most iconic classics, such as PEPPY CHEW, which you actually can’t get anywhere else. The result is a super fun, shareable box filled with a mix of CADBURY chocolates that New Zealanders have a deep affinity for."

Championing the launch of CADBURY FAVOURITES KIWI EDITION is TV personality and actor Josh Thomson, who has been making New Zealanders laugh for the last decade on stage and on screen. Josh is creating a video to celebrate the all-star collection of CADBURY FAVOURITES KIWI EDITION with his trademark humour. This will be released on 18 October.

"I’m a PEPPY CHEW man myself. Let’s be honest, I am a fan of them all really, and I think it is safe to say a box of these will be a big hit at my next BBQ. It was a lot of fun creating the video to get Kiwis pumped for CADBURY FAVOURITES KIWI EDITION. Every Kiwi gets their Favourites," says Thomson.

CADBURY FAVOURITES KIWI EDITION is the latest in a series of exciting launches, following CADBURY DAIRY MILK inspired by PINKY and CADBURY CARAMILK HOKEY POKEY.

CADBURY FAVOURITES KIWI EDITION is now available at supermarkets and dairies for a limited time.

RRP $14.99 / Weight 530grams