Bookabach announces top holiday homes in annual Bach of the Year Awards

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 07:59

New Zealand’s best and most popular bach has been named at the ninth annual Bookabach Bach of the Year Awards. The accolade goes to a renovated four-bedroom home in Lake Tarawera that sleeps 11, features an outdoor spa and pizza oven, and has elevated views of the lake and views to Mount Tarawera.

The Boat Shed at Tarawera tops this year’s shortlist which included 10 other properties in the North Island, and the remaining four in the South. Set amongst a lush ponga tree canopy, the home is perfect for any family or multiple families to stay in, with bunk beds for the kids and ample entertaining spaces both indoors and out.

The destinations in the top 15 this year were widespread across the country in comparison to years past. Waikato and the Bay of Plenty regions featured the most homes in the finals list with four and three homes in each, followed by individual homes in Northland, Taranaki, Manawatu - Wanganui, Gisborne, Tasman, Canterbury and Otago.

"Like most things this year, we approached the annual awards a bit differently. We crunched the numbers on the most booked and best reviewed properties. Lakeside and beach side locations continue to win top honours for kiwi travellers, and this year we have seen a return to a more interior designed modern bach compared to the humble bach that won top honours last year," says Simone Scoppa, Travel Expert for Bookabach.

"The Rotorua Region is home to some of the country’s best adventure and mountain biking experiences, as well as lakeside fun. Now, it’s also home to New Zealand’s number one bach. I think I speak for most travellers when I say, I can’t wait to put Rotorua on my where to next holiday list," added Scoppa.

The Bach of the Year Awards also awarded a silver and bronze medal to homes in Taupo and the Tasman Region. The Taupo three bedroom Hot Pool Hideaway Views home features an indoor thermal hot pool to rest weary legs after a long day out exploring the region, and guests love to relax on the outdoor patio area. The master bedroom was also a highlight with its very own walk in robe and ensuite with large doors opening to the garden and lake views. A perfect parents retreat and private space away from the rest of the house.

The Bronze medal winner, Karaka Cottage in Mapua in the Tasman Region is a two bedroom bach set on a five acre fruit farm and the cottage used to be the apple pickers home. Guests praise the outdoor bathtub to relax in, and the retro vibe of the homes interior design.

Commenting on the Awards Scoppa says, "we are thrilled to reveal the winner and finalists for the 2020 Bookabach Bach of the Year Awards in a year that has been tough for the tourism industry. The list is packed with incredible places that New Zealanders love to visit as proved by the individual property’s popularity and reviews. From Taupo to the Tasman Region, this list is further evidence that 2020 is the year of the road trip - a time where we spent a lot of it indoors, and now dying to get out to explore our own backyard, take in places only a drive away that you may not have been to before or revisit places to make more memories."

The release of the shortlist serves a reminder to Kiwi’s who are yet to cement their summer holiday plans. With many of the top destinations across the country being close to booked out for Christmas, Scoppa is urging families to get in now to lock away their holiday homes and bach accommodation over the summer.

"The recent school holidays and upcoming October long weekend are shaping up to be some of our busiest as travellers turn to holiday homes to be with loved ones in their own family bubble. Christmas is selling out fast as everyone seeks out multi room holiday homes with outdoor entertainment spaces, private swimming pools and increased cleanliness standards," said Scoppa.