'Huge sex survey reveals what sex in New Zealand is really like'

Tuesday, 13 October, 2020 - 13:22

New Zealanders are having more sex than Australians

A Trans-Tasman sex survey has found New Zealanders are having more sex than Australians.

The survey found 72% of New Zealanders are having sex at least a few times a year, while only 68% of Australians are. New Zealand men are having sex more often that Aussie men.

New Zealand men (57%) are having sex at least a few times a month, while only 50% of Aussie men are. The survey also found 79% of Kiwi males are having sex at least a few times a year, while only 70% of Aussies are.

New Zealand and Australian women are the same, both having sex at least a few times a year (65%).

New Zealand men are having sex at least a few times a month (57%) while only 42% of New Zealand women are.

Aussie males are having sex more frequently than women. 70% of Aussie males are having sex at least a few times a year, while only 65% of Aussie women.

Almost half of kiwis and Aussies are satisfied with how much sex they’re having. 45% of Kiwis are satisfied/very satisfied with the amount of sex they're having, as are 46% of Aussies. 28% of Kiwis are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied, as are 24% of Aussies.

One in four New Zealanders and Australians want more sex

The survey commissioned by Adulttoymegastore found one in four New Zealanders (25%) and Australians (29%) are dissatisfied with how often they’re having sex. Australian men were the most dissatisfied/very dissatisfied with their sex frequency at 33%, and 30% of kiwi men described themselves as dissatisfied or very dissatisfied. Kiwi women were at 20% and Australian women were at 24%.

Generation X are most dissatisfied with their sex frequency, with 33% being dissatisfied/very dissatisfied with the amount of sex they're having. 20% of Gen X are having sex less than once a year.

Gen Y are the most sexually satisfied with 52% saying they’re satisfied or very satisfied with their frequency of sex with 30% reporting that they’re having sex a few times a week.

Men of the silent generation are the most dissatisfied with sex frequency at 42%, but women of the silent generation were among the most satisfied at 48%. When analysing the frequency of which the silent generation has sex 53% have sex less than once a year.

Adulttoymegastore Head of Customer Satisfaction Emma Hewitt says the results make sense.

"As we age many of us become less interested in sex. But that’s not always the case as we can see by older men who are unhappy. Older women responding to our survey said they were happy with less regular sex or no sex. Mismatched libidos often occur as we age. The key is to destigmatise masturbation and find other ways of intimacy so both partners in a relationship are feeling that their needs are met. There’s no shame in not wanting to have sex or wanting to have sex no matter what age you are. We’re all different."

Aussies last longer in the bedroom than New Zealanders

A trans-Tasman sex survey has revealed Australians last longer in bed than New Zealanders. The survey by UMR commissioned by Adulttoymegastore asked respondents how long they typically last during sex.

Of those surveyed, 57% of Aussies said they have sex for 10 minutes or longer on average, while only 52% of Kiwis do. The survey found 33% of New Zealanders typically have sex for 10 minutes or less, compared to 31% of Aussies.

One in three New Zealanders and Australians have sex for 10 minutes or less on average. They are more likely to be kiwi, and male.

Generational data suggests the Silent Generation and Baby Boomers have more quickies. They are more likely than any other generation to have sex for less than 5 minutes. Of respondents from the baby boomer generation 13% boomers say sex usually lasts less than five minutes. Of the Silent Generation, 17% said sex lasts less than five minutes.

Generation X is more likely than other generations to have sex that lasts over 30 minutes. One in ten said 30+ minutes of sex is normal for them.

One in four respondents said 10-15 minutes is the ideal length of time for sex. 19% of respondents felt 15 to 20 minutes is the ideal length of time. A minimum of 10 minutes is ideal length for 69% of Aussies and Kiwis.

Less than five minutes is only ideal for 4% of respondents from both countries.

With less time spent on pleasure during sex it’s unsurprising that only one in three respondents orgasm every time they have sex. Unsurprisingly they are more likely to be men.

Almost half of New Zealand and Australian men say they orgasm every time they have sex (49% each).

Only 16% of women orgasm during sex

The survey found 83% of Kiwi males and 80% of Aussie males orgasm most of the time or every time they have sex, only 50% of Kiwi women and 49% of Australian women orgasm most of the time or every time they have sex.

Women are less likely to orgasm during sex, with 26% of Kiwi women and 27% of Australian women stating they don't orgasm very often when they have sex. Men are much more likely to reach orgasm during sex throughout the generations.

Generation data shows Gen X comes before Z. Gen X men and women are more likely to orgasm during sex than any other generation (72% orgasm most of the time or every time they have sex).

Least likely to orgasm during sex is Silent Generation (only 53% orgasm often during sex), closely followed by Generation Z (only 55% often reach orgasm during sex).

Baby Boomer men think their partners are having orgasms

Gen Y are more likely than any other generation to both climax during sex with 59% of people reporting that they and their partner both climax during sex most of the time or more often.

Baby boomer men are much more likely to think they climax most of the time or more often with their partner (51%) while only 32% of female baby boomers believe this to be true.

Generation Y has the highest percentage of people with partners that care about their sexual pleasure with 78% thinking it's important to them. Baby boomers are least likely of all generations to have lovers that care about their sexual pleasure, with 62% thinking their partner thinks it's important.

Adulttoymegastore Head of Customer Satisfaction Emma Hewitt says communication is the key to having a healthy sex life.

"You need to know that your partner is climaxing. And if they’re not - you need to be working out what you need to do together to address that. Penetration alone is not enough generally to deliver an orgasm for women. If you’ve reached your 60s and you’re still not sure if your partner is climaxing - it’s time to look at why that is. Sex isn’t a one-way street. You can’t just ignore your partner’s needs - no matter what your age."

Further information

Adulttoymegastore commissioned UMR to carry out this 2020 sex survey. UMR offers clients an extensive quantitative research suite covering telephone, online, and face-to-face collection. This survey covered 2500 respondents handpicked by UMR to cover age, gender and region in Australia and New Zealand.

Of the survey respondents:

42% were married

27% were single

15% were in a committed relationship and living together

7% were in a committed relationship and not living together

3% were recently divorced or separated