Here come Flaxmere's night markets

Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 - 11:04

It’s spring; we’re back to COVID Level 1; and we are ready for some fun and free stuff!

There are a whole bunch of good reasons to hold the upcoming Flaxmere Night Markets, but the most important one is to bring the community together for a regular, once-a-month, fun evening.

And there will be a lot of fun: entertainment, karaoke, some serious prizes up for grabs, late night shopping and food stalls.

The first night market is on October 29, and Flaxmere Village is ready for it. The highlights will be a 90-second Grocery Grab, and a voucher grab in a wind-booth. "One of those vouchers will be for a 50-inch television," said Flaxmere Pharmacy owner Tim Klingender.

New World owner Chris Hart is pretty excited about the Grocery Grab. It will see one lucky winner, armed with a shopping trolley, race through the supermarket gathering up as many groceries as they can in 90 seconds. "They will take those home for free."

There are some restrictions: alcohol and tobacco products are excluded and the maximum prize value is $400.

To be in to win the prizes is very easy, says event organiser Traci Tuimaseve. "You shop at a Flaxmere Village shop any time from now until 6pm on the day of the market, write your name and address on the receipt, drop it into the entry box in the shop, and be at the market on the night to hear if your name is drawn."

Mr Tuimaseve has the on-stage entertainment lined up and ready to go. Talent for the October market includes super-talented local Manaia Munro, the Maia Dream Rangatahi Singers, Samoan dance groups, and a Rezpect Dance Group. There is also a Carpark Karaoke Competition.

"We’ll be firing up the entertainment at 5pm with the prize draws at 6.30, the Voucher Grab at about 7pm and the Grocery Grabs about 7.30," said Mr Tuimaseve. "Remember, you have to be there if your name is called to win the prize."

The terms and conditions for the competitions are on display in the windows of the participating Flaxmere Village shops and on the Flaxmere Connect website: www.flaxmere.community.