Whittaker's brings back a Kiwi favourite

Thursday, 15 October, 2020 - 07:03

Whittaker’s Wellington Roasted Coffee Supreme Flat White 100g block is hitting the shelves again - and this time it’s for good. The much-loved, quintessentially Kiwi flavour is the first permanent addition to the Whittaker’s Artisan Collection in over two years, and is an example of the magic that can happen when two iconic local brands come together.

The flavour briefly debuted as part of a limited edition range in late 2019. It quickly sold-out across New Zealand and Whittaker’s has been inundated with requests to bring it back since then.

Using the same delicious recipe, the block combines the perfect hit of Wellington Roasted Coffee Supreme, melted wonderfully with Whittaker’s own supremely smooth white chocolate, replicating an iconic New Zealand Flat White in a chocolate block.

Whittaker’s co-Chief Operating Officer, Holly Whittaker, says bringing this popular flavour back permanently just makes sense, especially given the synergy with Wellington locals Coffee Supreme.

"A good flat white is something that is so uniquely Kiwi that we want to celebrate this as a proudly New Zealand company, especially when we have the chance to do that with an equally passionate local artisan coffee brand.

"As a beans-to-bar chocolate maker, it’s important to us that we work with others who share our commitment to New Zealand and to quality. Coffee Supreme are one of New Zealand’s original coffee pioneers, and their hands-on approach to selecting the finest beans and roasting them themselves is similar to our approach at Whittaker’s," says Holly.

Whittaker’s Wellington Roasted Coffee Supreme Flat White features the distinctive New Zealand-inspired pattern unique to its Artisan Collection packaging that heroes New Zealand artisan producers.

While the block will be exclusively available in New Zealand at launch, it will be on shelves in time to perhaps make it into Christmas parcels being sent to Kiwis across borders that are missing a taste of home.

Whittaker’s Roasted Coffee Supreme Flat White will be available in supermarkets and other retail outlets nationwide from Monday 19 October. As part of Whittaker’s Artisan Collection, it will be available on an ongoing basis alongside the other delicious flavours in the range, produced at Whittaker’s one factory in Porirua along with all of its other chocolate.

"We are delighted to share this flavour with our Chocolate Lovers again, and provide those who missed out on the limited edition last year an opportunity to see why it was so popular!" says Holly.