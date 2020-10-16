AA helps Kiwis gear up and stay safe on outdoor adventures

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 08:51

The AA is encouraging Kiwis to get on their bikes and stay safe this summer with the launch of a new partnership with Torpedo7, which includes a free comprehensive bicycle safety check for its more than one million Personal Members.

The free safety check is available once a year for AA Members at Torpedo7’s 21 stores nationwide. Thirteen per cent of AA Members consider themselves cyclists so it’s expected to be a popular Member benefit.

The AA 14 Point Bicycle Safety Check, valued at $79, includes a check and tune of a bike’s gears, chain, brakes and pads, tyres, hubs, housing and cables, spokes, pulleys and more by a fully qualified Torpedo7 bike mechanic-.

The new Member benefit also includes discounts for AA Members of 20% off Torpedo7 branded gear, including bikes, camping, water, snow, fitness and outdoor gear, and 10% off all other brands.-

AA Club Developments General Manager Dougal Swift says he’s delighted that Torpedo7 is joining the AA Member Benefit programme.

"Longer, warmer days have arrived and Kiwi riders, from experienced to novice, have so much more choice of tracks and trails thanks to investments by government, councils and work by thousands of local enthusiasts and volunteers, so it’s the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors," he says.

"Whether that means pulling your bike out of the garage and booking it in for a safety check or getting a new one, Torpedo7 has everything you need for your summer adventures."

Torpedo7 Chief Executive Simon West says, "Torpedo7 believes that New Zealand is the most epic outdoor playground in the world; we live for gearing up our customers to get adventurous outdoors.

"We are excited to partner with the AA and provide its Members an exclusive offer into our broad range of gear from Torpedo7 and some of the best adventure brands in the world."

Thinking of joining the electric revolution and getting yourself an e-bike? The AA also supports e-bike owners by providing roadside assistance for Members. In most cases, an AA Roadservice Officer will fix the problem at the roadside. If extra support is needed, the AA will arrange for the rider and their e-bike to get to the nearest place of safety or repair.